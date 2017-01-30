Deputy finance minister Jasiński resigns

Wiesław Jasiński, the deputy finance minister, has resigned. Spokesman for the finance ministry Luke Świerżewski told the press that the minister submitted his resignation to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Development Mateusz Morawiecki, citing personal reasons for his decision. Jasiński had served as undersecretary of state since December 2016. He was…
