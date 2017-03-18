Developers launched 4.5% more apartments y/y in February

March 18, 2017 Lokale Immobilia, Poland AM

In February 2017, developers launched construction on 11,908 apartments, a 4.5 percent increase year-on-year and 6.2 percent increase month-on month, statistics office GUS said. In the same month, 12,062 apartments were delivered (a 1.8 percent drop y/y and 16.1 percent fall m/m) and permits for 22,178 apartments were issued (a 42.7 percent increase y/y and…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts