Dino hopes to increase sales by ‘double digits’ – CEO

August 30, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed retailer Dino hopes to increase its LfL sales. “A double-digit increase in LfL sales this year is not threatened in our view,” company’s CEO Szymon Piduch said. Dino had a 14.7 percent increase in sales in H1. “We maintain a high sales growth rate. I think the whole market, considering LfL sales from the…

