Dino Q1 net profit grows 30% y/y

WSE-listed retailer Dino increased its first quarter net profit by 30 percent to PLN 30.5 billion, the company said in a market filing. Revenues amounted to PLN 910.3 million, up 28.7 percent y/y, while operating profit stood at PLN 46.3 million, a 20.1 percent y/y increase. Like-for-like sales increased by 12.6 percent At end-2016 Dino…
