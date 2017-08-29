Dino Q2 profit up by 23.2%

WSE-listed retailer Dino increased its first quarter net profit by 23.2 percent y/y to PLN 46.69 million, the company said in a market filing. Revenues amounted to PLN 1.1 billion, up 34.1 percent y/y, while operating profit stood at PLN 68.05 million, a 31 percent y/y increase. Like-for-like sales increased by 16.5 percent In Q2…
