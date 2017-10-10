Dino to issue PLN 100 mln worth of bonds

WSE-listed retailer Dino will issue three-year bonds worth up to PLN 100 million, the company said in a market filing. Bonds interest will be based on 3M WIBOR plus a fixed margin of 1 with the redemption date set for October 13, 2020. Bonds will be secured by guarantees from selected companies of the Dino…

