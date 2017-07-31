Discovery buys Scripps for $14.6 bln. Becomes TVN owner

US media holding Discovery will buy its peer Scripps Networks Interactive for $14.6 billion. Back in 2015, Scripps acquired a 53 percent of the private broadcaster TVN, increasing its stake to 100 percent in the following months. Channels in Discovery portfolio have some 3 billion viewers worldwide, while Scripps-owned stations have some 220 million viewers…
