Dom Development acquires plots for 2,400 apartments in 2017

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Dom Development has since the beginning of this year acquired plots of land in Warsaw, Wrocław and the Tri-city, on which a total of approximately 2,400 apartments can be built, the company revealed while presenting its H1 financial results. The developer is currently working on a number of new site acquisitions; however, the competition in the land market is very fierce these days and the prices are high so not all transactions are successfully finalized, said management board president Jarosław Szanajca. The most significant land deal to have been signed by Dom Development this year was a preliminary agreement for the purchase of a major site on ul. Powązkowska in the Żoliborz district of Warsaw, which the company announced in July. The acquisition of the site will allow the developer to expand its ongoing Żoliborz Artystyczny project with approximately 1,350 new apartments planned in the location.