Dom Development busier than ever

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Dom Development was building a total of 6,241 units in 38 projects at the end of September 2017, compared with 3,886 units a year earlier. This marks a 61-percent increase y/y and means the company has reached the highest level of development activity in its history. The increase is the result of both organic growth and Dom Development’s acquisition of Tri-city-based developer Euro Styl in June this year.

The company’s apartment sales grew by 45 percent y/y in the Q1-Q3 period, to 2,926. The company is currently the biggest residential developer in Poland in terms of apartment sales.

“We are prepared to further step up our development activity and to take advantage of the very good market conditions,” said Jarosław Szanajca, the president of the management board at Dom Development. He added that the company currently has a diversified portfolio of sites for future projects on which a total of 8,207 units will be built and continues to acquire new plots despite a fierce market competition.