Dom Development expands Osiedle Regaty estate in Warsaw

Image: Dom Development

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Dom Development has launched apartment sales in the seventh phase of its Osiedle Regaty residential project located in the Białołęka district of the Polish capital. On offer are a total of 272 units in seven three-story buildings, which are scheduled to be completed in the third quarter of 2019. The previous phases of the scheme were developed in the years 2007-2012. The estate currently comprises 1,096 apartments and 87 single-family houses. Dom Development is now selling apartments in a total of 21 projects across Warsaw. The company is also active in the Wrocław and Tri-city markets.