Dom Development launches another scheme in Warsaw’s Ochota

Image: Dom Development

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed residential developer Dom Development has launched sales of apartments in its Apartamenty Park Szczęśliwicki upscale project located in the Ochota district of the Polish capital. On offer are a total of 46 housing units in four three-story buildings, which are scheduled to be completed in the final quarter of next year. The prices of the homes range from PLN 10,500 to PLN 16,800 per sqm. The Apartamenty Park Szczęśliwicki investment is the latest addition to Dom Development’s growing portfolio of (already completed and ongoing) projects in Ochota, which also includes the Osiedle Pod Różami, Willa na Harfowej and Apartamenty Włodarzewska 30 schemes.