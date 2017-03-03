Dom Development launches new project in Warsaw

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Dom Development has launched apartment sales in its Cybernetyki 17 residential project located in the Mokotów district of the Polish capital. The scheme will be developed on ul. Cybernetyki in the Służewiec Przemysłowy business area of Mokotów and will comprise six buildings with a total of 633 housing units. In the first phase of the investment, which is scheduled for completion in the final quarter of next year, Dom Development will develop a seven-story building with 146 apartments.
