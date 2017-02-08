Dom Development launches new project in Warsaw

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed residential developer Dom Development has launched apartment sales in its new Osiedle Forma project in the Polish capital. The scheme will be located on ul. Motorowa in the Praga Południe district and will comprise seven buildings with a total of 281 housing units when fully developed. The first phase of the development will offer a combined 89 apartments in two buildings, which are scheduled to be completed in the third quarter of next year. Dom Development has recently also launched apartment sales in a new phase of its huge Osiedle Wilno investment in Warsaw. The new phase of the project will offer 300 apartments, while the whole scheme is expected to comprise approximately 2,500 housing units when fully developed.