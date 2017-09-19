Dom Development launches Port Żerań project in Warsaw

Image: Dom Development

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Dom Development has launched apartment sales in its Port Żerań residential project located in the Białołęka district of the Polish capital. On offer are a total of 362 units in four buildings, which are scheduled to be completed in the final quarter of next year. In total, the development will comprise approximately 850 units in seven seven-story buildings. Dom Development is currently also selling apartments in three other investments located in Warsaw’s Białołęka – Osiedle Regaty, Osiedle Palladium and Klasyków Wille Miejskie.