Dom Development launches second phase of Wille Lazurowa in Warsaw

Image: Dom Development

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed residential developer Dom Development has launched sales of apartments in the second phase of its Wille Lazurowa project in the Polish capital. In this phase of the scheme, which is located in the Bemowo district of the city, the company offers 102 housing units that are scheduled to be completed in the final quarter of next year. Their prices range from PLN 6,350 to PLN 8,100 per sqm. “The first phase of the estate was a major sales success,” said Jarosław Szanajca, president of the management board at Dom Development. The largest residential developer in Warsaw, Dom Development is currently also selling apartments in its Osiedle Premium and Osiedle Przyjaciół projects in the Bemowo district.