Dom Development to step up investment activity in 2017

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed residential developer Dom Development will put a total of approximately 3,600 apartments in 23 projects on sale this year, provided that the market situation does not deteriorate, said Janusz Zalewski, vice president of the management board and financial director at the company. The developer is thus likely to reach the highest level of investment activity in its whole history in 2017, Zalewski noted. He added that the majority of the planned schemes would probably be launched in the first two quarters of the year. Dom Development, which is currently mostly active on the Warsaw market, wants to also focus on two major regional markets in 2017. The company is already present in Wrocław, but it intends to step up its development activity there in the coming months. Jaroslaw Szanajca, the management board president at the developer, said that Dom Development now looks to acquire more land in the city. He added that in total the company wants to spend approximately PLN 300 million on the purchase of new sites across Poland in 2017. By the end of H1, the company expects to enter Tri-city through the acquisition of part of the Euro Styl capital group, which is active in the residential market in the area.