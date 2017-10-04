Dom Development’s apartment sales soar in Q3

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Dom Development sold a record 1,081 units in the third quarter of 2017, a 53-percent increase upon the same period last year, according to preliminary data released by the company. The figure includes 220 units offloaded by Tri-city developer Euro Styl, which was acquired by Dom Development in June. The number of units sold by Dom Development in the Q1-Q3 period increased by 45 percent y/y, to 2,926. Dom Development expects the strong demand in the residential market to continue in the coming quarters. The year 2017 will likely prove to be the best one in history in terms of developers’ apartment sale results, said management board president Jarosław Szanajca.