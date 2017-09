Polish drink producer John Lemon has to change its name after reaching a settlement with the widow of the famous Beatle, Yoko Ono. Back in March, Ono’s lawyer contacted the company saying that in her opinion, their use of the name was abusing. The owners decided to settle, despite reserving the name in the EU…



