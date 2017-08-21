Duda and Tusk in the lead for presidency – poll

According to a poll conducted by Pollster, if the presidential elections took place today, incumbent Andrzej Duda would enjoy 39 percent support, while former PM and current European Council President Donald Tusk would get 31 percent of the votes. Both would face off in the second round. Other possible candidates are way behind in the…
Related Posts
-
Duda signs renewable power bill into law...August 15, 2017
-
Duda row with Macierewicz deepens as pre...August 9, 2017
-
Presidential FX-mortgage bill credit neg...August 7, 2017
-
Duda submits new bill on FX mortgages...August 2, 2017