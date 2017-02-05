Duda invites Trump to visit Poland

February 5, 2017 Poland AM

Polish President Andrzej Duda has sent a formal invitation to US President Donald Trump to visit Poland. “The invitation was accepted and we will now wait for President Trump’s response regarding his calendar,” Presidential Minister Krzsztof Szczerski, said. Szczerski extended the invitation during the meeting with Trump adviser Michael Flynn in Washington DC. Szczerski was…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts