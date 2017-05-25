Duda: Poland to increase military spending

President Andrzej Duda, announced during the NATO summit, that he spoke with Deputy PM Mateusz Morawiecki regarding increasing Poland’s defense spending. “Poland will spend 2.2 percent of its GDP on military until 2020, and until 2030 we will further increase it to 2.5 percent.” According to Duda, Morawiecki accepted such plan. Currently, Poland spends 2…
