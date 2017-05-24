Duda: Referendum on constitution to be held on November 11 next year

President Andrzej Duda announced that he will ask the Senate to organize the referendum “aimed to decide on the foundation of our future constitution” on the next year’s Independence Day (November 11). The president still did not reveal what kind of questions he wants to ask. Duda announced his decision during televised speech to the…
Related Posts
-
Szydło: Constitution to guarantee retire...May 21, 2017
-
Duda signs new pharmacy ownership law...May 16, 2017
-
Duda proposes next year’s Independence D...May 14, 2017
-
Duda: We want to invest in Africa...May 9, 2017