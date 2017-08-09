Duda row with Macierewicz deepens as president blocks appointment of new generals

August 9, 2017 Poland AM

President Andrzej Duda political row with Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz continues, as the president refused to appoint new generals at the upcoming Army Day on September 15. The appointments on this day are a military staple, and this is the first instance in modern history when they won’t be held on that day. Duda cited…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts