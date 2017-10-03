Duda sends his condolences after Las Vegas shooting

President Andrzej Duda sent condolences to US President Donald Trump, following the mass shooting in Las Vegas, where at least 59 people were killed and over 500 injured. “On behalf of the Polish Nation and on my own behalf, I wish to offer into your hands, Sir, our deepest condolences,” Duda wrote in his letter….
