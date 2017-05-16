Duda signs new pharmacy ownership law

May 16, 2017 Poland AM

Despite protests, President Andrzej Duda signed a law which will restrict right to open a pharmacy only to professional pharmacists. The new regulations also impose geographic and demographic limits on a number of such facilities. After the bill goes into force, a permit to run a pharmacy will only be granted to authorized pharmacists or…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts