Duda signs renewable power bill into law

August 15, 2017 Poland AM

President Andrzej Duda signed into law a controversial bill on renewable energy which rejigs substitution fees for power sales not covered by certificates of origin. The bill, submitted to the lower house in July, would tie the fees to average prior year commodity market prices for certificates of origin. It also allows for state-owned utilities…

