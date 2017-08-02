Duda submits new bill on FX mortgages

August 2, 2017 Poland AM

President Andrzej Duda submitted his version of the bill aimed to help those with FX mortgages (mostly in Swiss Francs). It proposes to expand the current fund set up to support those with problems in paying off their mortgages and setting up a new one for restructuring FX mortgages. Establishing the new fund will cost…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts