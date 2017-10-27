€1.77 bln in FDI projects in October, business services and automotive in the lead – PAIH

Image : shutterstock

Polish Investment and Trade Agency (PAIH) completed a total of 51 foreign direct investment projects in October, valued in total at €1.77 billion, €700 million more than in October 2016, PAIH stated.

The agency currently has 187 active investment projects in its portfolio, worth a total of €6 billion, a 44 percent growth y/y. If all the current projects are completed, they should create 14,700 jobs. In terms of project numbers, business services remain the leading industry, with 63 investment projects worth €144 million, followed by automotive (39 projects, worth €1.6 billion) and R&D (16 investments valued at €14 million).

US companies are currently carrying out 60 FDI projects with PAIH’s assistance, worth €993.4 million in total. German firms are planning on investing €1.04 billion (25 percent more y/y). Chinese investors’ planned CAPEX is similar to that of German firms.

The largest investment project completed in 2017 are LG Chem electric car battery production plant (€1 billion, 810 jobs). In terms of new workplaces being created, JP Morgan’s SSC center took the lead with 2,500 new jobs.