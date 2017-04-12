EBRD buys 9.48 percent stake in Griffin Premium RE

April 12, 2017 Poland AM

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development acquired a 9.48 percent stake in WSE-bound real estate firm Griffin Premium RE IPO. The transaction was worth PLN 84.4 million. The company will begin its trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange on April 13. After the IPO, the free float will reach around 57 percent, with existing…

