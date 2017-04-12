EBRD buys 9.48 percent stake in Griffin Premium RE

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development acquired a 9.48 percent stake in WSE-bound real estate firm Griffin Premium RE IPO. The transaction was worth PLN 84.4 million. The company will begin its trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange on April 13. After the IPO, the free float will reach around 57 percent, with existing…
Related Posts
-
Griffin Premium confirms IPO price at PL...March 29, 2017
-
Griffin Premium sets IPO price at PLN 5....March 28, 2017
-
EBRD mulls acquiring stake in the Griffi...March 23, 2017
-
EBRD considers buying 5-10% of Dino shar...March 21, 2017