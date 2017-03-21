EBRD considers buying 5-10% of Dino shares in the upcoming IPO

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) may buy a 5-10 percent stake in retailer Dino in the ongoing IPO, company wrote in its prospectus. “Dino has obliged to make every effort to ensure that the share of the EBRD to be acquired in the offer amount to no less than 7.5 percent and…
Related Posts
-
Dino sets IPO priceMarch 20, 2017
-
Dino retailer reveals WSE debut details...March 6, 2017
-
Retailer Dino mulls IPOFebruary 9, 2017
-
EBRD sells 15.8 million shares in Cyfrow...January 17, 2017