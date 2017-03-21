EBRD considers buying 5-10% of Dino shares in the upcoming IPO

March 21, 2017 Poland AM

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) may buy a 5-10 percent stake in retailer Dino in the ongoing IPO, company wrote in its prospectus. “Dino has obliged to make every effort to ensure that the share of the EBRD to be acquired in the offer amount to no less than 7.5 percent and…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts