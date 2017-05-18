EBRD invests €25 mln in Żabka

May 18, 2017 Poland AM

The European Bank for Research and Development (EBRD) is taking part in the acquisition of discount retail chain Żabka, with an equity investment of up to €25 million, the bank announced. “The EBRD investment will support the continued strengthening of corporate governance and setting standards in ‘green innovation’ through environmentally friendly investments. This will further…

