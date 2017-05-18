EBRD invests €25 mln in Żabka

The European Bank for Research and Development (EBRD) is taking part in the acquisition of discount retail chain Żabka, with an equity investment of up to €25 million, the bank announced. “The EBRD investment will support the continued strengthening of corporate governance and setting standards in ‘green innovation’ through environmentally friendly investments. This will further…
Related Posts
-
EBRD upholds GDP forecasts for Poland...May 10, 2017
-
EBRD buys 9.48 percent stake in Griffin ...April 12, 2017
-
EC approves Żabka takeoverApril 10, 2017
-
EBRD mulls acquiring stake in the Griffi...March 23, 2017