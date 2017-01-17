EBRD sells 15.8 million shares in Cyfrowy Polsat 

EBRD has sold 15.8 million of its shares in Cyfrowy Polsat representing approx. 2.5 percent of its capital, reported Bloomberg. In September 2014, EBRD sold 2.44 percent of its Cyfrowy Polsat shares at a price of PLN 25.23 per share, and subsequently reduced its vote to below 5 percent. EBRD became a shareholder of Cyfrowy…
Related Posts
-
EBRD supports Poland’s Arctic Pape...September 12, 2016
-
Cyfrowy Polsat net profit at PLN 237.7 m...August 25, 2016
-
Cyfrowy Polsat will not pay out dividend...June 30, 2016
-
UOKiK warns Cyfrowy Polsat regarding the...June 23, 2016