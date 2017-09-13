EBRD to Poland – more privatization

September 13, 2017

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development’s President Suma Chakrabarti said that Poland should speed up privatization, particularly in the banking and energy sectors. “It’s quite surprising, given Poland’s leadership in the whole transition race, that so much of the economy is still in state hands,” he said. Since Poland overthrew communism in 1989 and…

