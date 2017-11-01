EC agrees to spend PLN 1 bln on Poland’s intermodal transport

November 1, 2017 Poland AM

The European Commission has ratified the plan to spend PLN 1 billion on Poland’s intermodal transport system. The subsidy has been earmarked for specialist equipment as well as on the modernization of Poland’s rolling stock. The aid will be available for intermodal freight operators as well as companies offering rolling stock leasing. The Polish government…

