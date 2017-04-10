EC approves Żabka takeover

Prologis announces major Silesia lease d... Industrial space developer Prologis has signed three lease deals for a total of 57,700 sqm at its logistics parks in Silesia. DHL has renewed its agreement for 44,600 sqm at Prologis Park Dąbrowa, while Polonia Logistyka leased an additional 9,300 sq...

EPP raises €150 mln for Polish acquisiti... Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed investor Echo Polska Properties (EPP) has raised approximately €150 million through the placing of 118 918 918 new shares. The company, which is focused on investment in commercial property in Poland, will use the n...

BGK suspends accepting MdM applications State-run lender BGK has suspended accepting application for the Apartments for the Youth (MdM) scheme for 2018 as the demand has reached 50 percent of the allocated funds. “The limit for 2018 stands at PLN 762 million, while PLN 381 million has alre...

Poland secures 220 ha of land for its ho... According to deputy Minister of Infrastructure, Kazimierz Smoliński, Poland has secured land bank for building 20,000 apartments in its Mieszkanie+ rental and rent-to-own housing scheme. “So far over 70 letters of intent have been signed on the area ...