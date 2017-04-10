EC approves Żabka takeover

The European Commission has approved the CVC equity fund takeover of the retail chain Żabka. “The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would not raise competition concerns because the companies are not active in the same markets and because market shares in all vertically linked markets remain limited,” the Commission said in a statement. CVC…
