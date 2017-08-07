EC: different retirement ages for men and women are ‘reverting to discrimination’

August 7, 2017

The European Commission described setting different retirement ages for male and female judges in the recently passed bill on Polish courts as “reverting to discrimination.” The Commission’s statement was in response to a query submitted by trade union “Solidarność,” asking whether Vice President Frans Timmermans’ questioning judges’ retirement age in the new bill on courts…

