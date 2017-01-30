EC: €530 mln for Gdańsk-Elbląg and Wyszków Białystok roads

The European Commission said on Monday it is to spend more than €530 million from the Cohesion Fund to support the construction of expressway S7 Gdańsk – Elbląg and S8 route between Wyszków and Białystok. “With these projects, Polish citizens will be able to reach the centers of regions, including Warsaw, in a faster and…
