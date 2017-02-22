EC not happy with Poland over rule-of-law response. Will seek member states views

According to the Polish Press Agency sources, European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans was not happy with the response he received from the Polish government regarding the changes to the Constitutional Tribunal. “We are not moving forward,” he was reported as saying. Earlier this week, Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski said that he considers the matter…
