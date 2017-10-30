EC: Poland’s economic sentiment indicator at 105.4 points

The Economic Sentiment Indicator in Poland stood at 105.4 points in October, remaining unchanged compared to the reading from the previous months, European Commission stated. Sentiment indicator for industry was -6.6 points compared to -7 points last month, and for the services sector it also increased from -2.5 points in September to -2 points.
