EC to raise pressure on Poland – Reuters

The European Commission will ask EU member states to take a stand on whether the Polish government is abusing democratic standards, according to three sources quoted by Reuters. Brussels wants to discuss the case at the upcoming ministerial meeting planned for September 25. The discussion is aimed to see which member states would support invoking…
Related Posts
-
Brussels not satisfied with Poland’s res...August 31, 2017
-
European Commission to stop rule of law ...August 30, 2017
-
Merkel: We cannot hold our tongues on br...August 29, 2017
-
Slovenian PM: I would support sanctions ...August 28, 2017