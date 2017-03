Echo Investment concluded a loan agreement worth €16.5 mln with Bank Millenium S.A. The funds will be used for the construction of the West Link office project in Wrocław. The project will have a total of over 14,000 sqm, featuring a car park for 266 vehicles. The completion of the project is planned for the end of 2017 and early 2018.

The modern West Link office building is being developed on ul. Na Ostatnim Groszu in Wrocław, next to West Gate – an office building anchored by Nokia.