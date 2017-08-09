Echo Investment launches new residential project in Wrocław

Image: Echo Investment

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Echo Investment has launched construction on its Zebra residential project in Wrocław, which will comprise a total of 225 apartments in two buildings. The scheme is located on the bank of the Oder river and is scheduled to be completed in the third quarter of 2019. Echo Investment has selected builder Eiffage Polska Serwis as the general contractor of the development. The construction company will build Zebra for more than PLN 39 million.