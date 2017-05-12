Echo to launch office phases of flagship Warsaw project

Image: Echo Investment

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Echo Investment is to soon launch construction work on an eleven-floor office building located near the intersection of ul. Wronia and ul. Grzybowska in the Wola district of the Polish capital, which will be part of the company’s Browary Warszawskie mixed-use project. The building will offer approximately 15,000 sqm of leasable space, with Echo now in talks with potential tenants. In the near future, the developer also wants to start developing three other new office buildings in the complex. “We plan to go ahead with construction work on the buildings as soon as the administrative processes have finished. We hope to be able to do this before the end of this year,” said Monika Olejnik-Okuniewska, marketing and communication director at Echo Investment. The three buildings will together comprise around 35,000 sqm of GLA. The Browary Warszawskie scheme is being developed on 4.4 hectares of post-industrial land and will include office, retail and residential space. The flagship project of Echo in Warsaw, it will involve the development of six new residential buildings and four new office buildings, as well as the revitalization of three historic buildings, with the company currently working on the first residential phases of the investment. The whole project is valued at more than PLN 500 million and scheduled for completion in 2020.