Economic climate improves in Q1 – IRG SGH

The economic climate index calculated by the Research Institute for Economic Development of the Warsaw School of Economics (IRG SGH) increased by 1 points quarter-to-quarter and amounts to -7.8 points in Q1 2017. In year-to-year terms the index has dropped by 2.3 points.

In year-on-year terms the index grew by 7.6 points, the IRG SGH said.

The survey polls economic situation in seven sectors: industry, construction, agriculture, banking, retail, households and transportation. In Q2, all of these categories, besides banking (12.3 points growth) and retail (14.5 points) and households (3.1 points) has contracted.

Still, “the projections from both entrepreneurs and households are optimistic, which would suggest an improvement in Q2,” the report said.