Economic climate improves in Q2 – IRG SGH

The economic climate index calculated by the Research Institute for Economic Development of the Warsaw School of Economics (IRG SGH) increased by 6.8 points quarter-to-quarter and amounts to -0.3 points in Q2 2017. In year-to-year terms the index has gone up by 3.6 points.

The survey polls economic situation in seven sectors: industry, construction, agriculture, banking, retail, households and transportation. In Q2, all of these categories, besides retail and transportation have increased.

According to the SGH economists, the trend is in line with the regular patterns observed at this time of year.

However, “the projections from both entrepreneurs and households are not as optimistic, as observed in Q1, however things should pick up in the Q3 when many positive seasonal factors kick in,” the report said.