Economic climate improves in Q3 – IRG SGH

The economic climate index calculated by the Research Institute for Economic Development of the Warsaw School of Economics (IRG SGH) increased by 0.15 points quarter-to-quarter and amounts negative 0.1 points in Q3 2017. In year-to-year terms, the index has gone up by 4.1 points.

The survey polls economic situation in seven sectors: industry, construction, agriculture, banking, retail, households, and transportation. In Q3, all of these categories, besides banking, agriculture, and construction are negative.

According to the SGH economists, the trend is in line with the regular patterns observed at this time of the year since 2014, when the seasonal aspect of the period stopped boosting the economy and became more stagnant and unpredicted.