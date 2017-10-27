Economic climate stightly up, growth fueled by exports

October 27, 2017 Poland AM

The forward-looking economic climate indicator (WWK) increased by 1.5 points m/m in October. Since April 2017 the indicator has plateaued at around 170 points, without showing clear signs of upward or downward trend. “It seems that demand-side impulses stimulating growth are gradually sizzling out, with external demand playing a bigger role, driving up exports of…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts