Economic Sentiment Indicator down in February

The Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) for Poland, calculated by the European Commission, fell to 102.4 points in February compared with 103.1 points points in January, the EC said.

In industry, the ESI dropped by 0.5 points month-on-month to -10.6. In services it grew by 0.5 points m/m to 3.1 points.

In the construction sector, the indicator was –21.3 points compared to -21.4 the month before. In retail trade, it was 5.3 points dropping by a full point m/m.

The consumer sentiment component of the ESI stood at -8.4 points in February compared to -7 in January.