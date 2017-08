The Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) for Poland, calculated by the European Commission, dropped to 103.3 points in July, down by 0.2 point m/m.

In industry, the ESI inched up to -8 points, compared to -8.2 points last month. In services, it dropped by 1.4 points m/m to 0.5 points.

In the construction sector, the indicator was at –15.9 points compared to -17.8 in July. The consumer sentiment component of the ESI stood at -4.9 points in August compared to -5.5 the month before.