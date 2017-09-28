Economic Sentiment Indicator grows in September

The Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) for Poland, calculated by the European Commission, increased to 105.4 points in September, up by 2.1 points m/m.

In industry, the ESI increased to -7 points, compared to -8 points last month. In services, it grew by 1.5 points m/m to 2 points.

In the construction sector, the indicator was at –14.8 points compared to -15.9 in August. The consumer sentiment component of the ESI stood at -2.9 points in September compared to -4.9 the month before. For retail, the indicator increased to 6 points compared with 4.9 points last month.