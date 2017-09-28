Economic Sentiment Indicator grows in September

September 28, 2017 Economy

The Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) for Poland, calculated by the European Commission, increased to 105.4 points in September, up by 2.1 points m/m.

In industry, the ESI increased to -7 points, compared to -8 points last month. In services, it grew by 1.5 points m/m to 2 points.

In the construction sector, the indicator was at –14.8 points compared to -15.9 in August. The consumer sentiment component of the ESI stood at -2.9 points in September compared to -4.9 the month before. For retail, the indicator increased to 6 points compared with 4.9 points last month.
